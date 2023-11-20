Examination Malpractice, Stealing Pen, Books Are Corruption – EFCC Tells Students

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Monday, told students across Nigeria that engaging in exam malpractices, stealing among others are also corruption.

The Commission gave the warning through the Deputy Director, Public Engagements of the EFCC, DCE Nwayinma Okeanu during the inauguration of an Integrity Club at Doveland International Schools, Abuja.

Advertisement

Okeanu said: “Corruption is an evil and bad practice which we should not allow in our environment. You should know that every act of corruption is evil, and must not be entertained.

“Lying, examination malpractices, internet fraud, stealing pens and pencils, books and any other thing that does not belong to you is corruption.”

She further highlighted that corruption is evil and a bad practice which should not be allowed to thrive in our environment

The Head, Enlightenment and Reorientation unit of EFCC, Aisha Mohammed, urged the students to eschew all forms of corruption and join hands with the EFCC to rid Nigeria of all forms of corruption.

Advertisement

She said: “We in the EFCC understand the gravity of corruption and we cannot win this fight alone.

“You are the future leaders of the country, and as future leaders; you need to know what corruption is at this tender age, and be able to combat it.

“We also need you to be our ambassadors and foot soldiers by spreading the message of anti-corruption to the larger society.”