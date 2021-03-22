Exams: UNIOSUN Student Remanded In Prison For Impersonating 200-Level Colleague

43 SHARES Share Tweet

An Osun State Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo has ordered that a student of the Osun State University, Korede Gbolahan, be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Center for alleged impersonation and writng the examination on behalf of a 200-level student.

The police arraigned Gbolahan on two counts of impersonation and fraud.

The police prosecutor, Mr Rasaq Olayiwola, who is an inspector told the court that the accused person committed the offence on March 19.

He said, “Gbolahan Korede and one other now at large on 19th March 2021, at UNIOSUN campus in the examination hall committed an offence to wit examination malpractice.

“He defrauded Osun State University by falsely presenting himself to be Ishola Bashir, a 200level part-time student of Industrial Relation of the institution by sitting GNS 212.”

He added that the defendant claimed that he was a student of a Polytechnic in Oyo State but investigation revealed that he is a student of UNIOSUN.

The prosecutor noted that the offence committed contravened Sections 516 and 484 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol II. Laws of Osun State 2002.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Counsel for the defendant, Mrs Yinka Dada, made an oral application to the court to admit her client to bail

on most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Modupe Awodele, refused the bail application made by defendant’s counsel. She ordered that Gbolahan be remanded in prison

She adjourned the case till April 9, 2021