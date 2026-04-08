Excessive Campaign Spending Undermines Democracy—Keyamo

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The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has called for urgent reforms to reduce the influence of money in Nigeria’s political system, warning that credible elections cannot thrive under excessive financial control.

Keyamo made the remarks on Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State, while delivering a lecture at the 70th birthday celebration of All Progressives Congress chieftain, Olusola Oke.

Speaking on the theme, “Leadership Recruitment in Nigeria: Challenges and the Path Forward,” the minister stressed the need to strengthen the Independent National Electoral Commission, describing it as central to the country’s democratic process.

According to him, ensuring the commission’s independence and adequate funding would enhance its effectiveness and boost public confidence in elections.

“It is easy to identify problems. The harder task is to propose solutions. But if we are serious about changing the way we choose our leaders, there are certain steps we must consider,” Keyamo said.

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He added that electoral reforms must include regulating campaign financing and improving transparency in political funding.

“We must find ways to reduce the influence of money in politics. This includes setting reasonable limits on campaign spending and ensuring greater transparency in how campaigns are funded,” he said.

The minister further advocated mechanisms that would enable candidates with limited financial resources to compete fairly.

“If we do not regulate the flow of money, money will continue to dictate the flow of power,” he warned.

In his remarks, the celebrant, Oke, attributed his life’s journey to divine grace, describing his 70 years as a testament to resilience, faith, and accomplishment.

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He expressed gratitude to political associates, family, and well-wishers, noting that the milestone was a renewed call to serve humanity and contribute to national development.

A former Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of The Guardian, Martins Oloja, who reviewed Oke’s autobiography, From the Ocean to the Bar, described the book as a compelling account of purpose shaped by faith, endurance, and discipline.

Oloja said the work highlighted Oke’s diverse experiences as a singer, teacher, lawyer, and politician, while offering moral lessons on humility, gratitude, and perseverance.

He also noted the author’s deep spirituality and acknowledgement of key figures, including former Ondo State governor Olusegun Agagu, whom Oke credited for influencing his growth.

The reviewer added that the autobiography serves as a guide for disciplined and purposeful living, emphasising that leadership and success are products of deliberate choices, sustained effort, and unwavering faith.