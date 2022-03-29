Excited Super Eagles Fans Chants ‘Ghana Must Go’ At MKO Abiola Stadium

The MKO Abiola Stadium has been electrified with chants of “Ghana must go” from fans of the Super Eagles who strongly believe that Nigeria will beat Ghana in the second leg of the World Cup Qualifiers in Abuja.

Ghana must go is a renowned phrase in Ghana and Nigeria, which dates back to history where Ghanaians were deported from Nigeria following a presidential executive order in 1983.

The deportation was due to the fear that Ghanaians were taking over Nigerian jobs

The atmosphere at the Abuja stadium has been intimidating for the visitors whose fan are almost invisible at the over 60,000 capacity Stadium.

Nigerian supporters who were at the Stadium say they expect victory in Tuesday’s second leg tie against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The rivalry between the two West African countries has made every of their meeting highly competitive.

Both nations have met 56 time with Ghana winning 25, while Nigeria securing only 12 victories.

The largest victory was 7-0 in favour of Ghana at the Jalco Cup back in 1955.

‘Ghana must go, they must be defeated’, the expectant fans chanted.

The first leg of the encounter was played on Friday in Kumasi where the match ended 0-0.

“Just like the Nigerian fans, the Ghanaian fans back in Kumasi intimidated us,” a Nigerian fan, Musa told THE WHISTLER.

“They must lose this time,” he added.

“I just want Nigeria to win Ghana,” Femi, another Nigerian fan said.

He said he would like the match to end 2-0 in the favour of the Super Eagles.