Excitement As Big Brother Titans Housemates Escape Eviction

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

All housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Titans reality TV show have escaped eviction.

Advertisement

This was revealed to the housemates during the live show on Sunday.

19 of the 24 housemates, including Jenni O, Olivia, Yemi Craigx, Yaya, Khosi, Tsatsii, Nana, BlaqBoi, Marvin, Nelisa, Justin, Lukay, JayPee, were nominated for eviction.

Based on Big Brother tradition, Mmeli was excluded from eviction nomination as the Head of House.

Nana was the most nominated as she was put up for eviction by 8 housemates.

However, during the eviction live show on Sunday, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced to the delight of the housemates that none of them will be evicted this week.

Advertisement

Recall that Big Brother had introduced four new housemates on day 4 of the show, leaving the other twenty contestants in shock.

The winner of the BBTitans edition will go home with a grand prize of USD100,000 (over N45, 000 million).