Excitement As Big Brother Titans Premieres In South Africa

The long-anticipated Big Brother Titans, a reality television show, premiered on January 15, 2023, in South Africa.

The show which kicked off at about 7 pm will see housemates from Nigeria and South Africa (the titans) live under one roof for the next 72 days.

Big Brother Naija host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and Mzansi anchor, Lawrence Maleka, are co-hosts of the debut season.

The show which is being held in South Africa ushered in twenty housemates into the BBTitans house during the live show.

Khosi from South Africa was the first housemate to enter the BBTitans house, followed by Yemi Cregx from Nigeria.

Others are Juicy Jay (SA), Olivia (Nigeria), Nelisa (SA), Blaq Boi (Nigeria) Mmeli (SA) Nana (Nigeria), Ipeleng (SA),

Marvin (Nigeria) Thabang (SA), Jay Pee (Nigeria), Yaya (SA) Ebubu (Nigeria) Lukay (SA) Jenni O (Nigeria) Tsatsii (SA) Kananga Jnr (Nigeria), Justin (SA) and Yvonne (Nigeria)

The social media space is already in a frenzy as fans eagerly await the fun, suspense, entertainment, love, laughter, and tears that the BBTitans will bring to the show.

The winner of the BBTitans edition will go home with a grand prize of USD100,000 (about N73,000 million).

The show airs from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 and will also be available to stream on Showmax in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and 45 countries in Sub-Saharan Africa.

During the opening, Deep London and Boohle performed ‘Hamba Wena’ while Dbanj performed ‘Emergency’ with a mixture of his old songs as they thrilled fans at the event.