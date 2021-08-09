Excitement As FG Commissions Flood Control Project In Abia Community

The Isuikwuato community in Abia State was thrown into a state of excitement following the commissioning of erosion and flood control project in the community.

The project which was handed over to the community by President Muhammadu Buhari, would help to improve the socio-economic development of the people of Abia state.

The commissioning of the project brought great relief to the hearts of the people because the dangers, losses and damages associated with seasonal flooding that plagued the communities for years finally came to an end.

According to President Muhammadu Buhari, the project is one of the 20 ecological interventions awarded by the Federal Executive Council in June 2020.

Represented by the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Buhari said “I have no doubt that the successful completion of the project will ensure the safety and well-being of the people of the communities and also improve their standard of living.”





Onyejeocha, who expressed joy on the timely delivery of the project said the approval of the project was in tandem with the President’s pledge that no part of the country will suffer neglect.

She also commended the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the contractors and consultants “for their doggedness in ensuring quality and timely completion of the project.”

The Chairman, Isuikwuato Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Anthony Ihemeje, and the President General of Isuikwuato Development Union, Chief Chukwuemeka Oluoha, expressed profound gratitude to Buhari and Onyejeocha for successfully executing the project.

Recalling the trauma the people had suffered due to the erosion and flood menace, the elders said members of the community can comfortably travel on the road with no fear of being robbed, kidnapped or raped.

The project, specifically located at Oghighe/Urualla Ohukabia Aligbara/Ohukabia, Nduibi in Oguduasa clan in Isuikwuato Local Government Area of the state was executed through the Ecological Fund Office, Office of the Secretary to the Federal Government.