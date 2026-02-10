EXCLUSIVE: Crisis Brews In INEC As Workers Revolt Against JCC Executives

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

…Threaten To Recall Union Leaders Over Unpaid Allowances, Alleged Collusion With Management

A fresh crisis is brewing at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as workers have issued a 14-day ultimatum to recall the executives of the Joint Consultative Committee (JCC) over alleged collusion with management to suppress staff welfare demands.

Senior INEC officials who spoke exclusively with THE WHISTLER said the JCC, instead of advocating for staff welfare, has become a “toothless bulldog” and “kangaroo association” undermining workers’ welfare.

The revolt, spearheaded by the Concerned INEC Staff Forum (CISF), comes barely six months after the JCC was inaugurated to serve as a bridge between INEC management and workers on welfare, salaries, and professional concerns.

“We warned them not to accept this JCC arrangement because it was a trap. Today, the entire staff nationwide are saddened by the outcome,” a senior INEC staff member told THE WHISTLER.

“The JCC executives are more in a partnership with the management who seem to dictate every move and step they take.”

Advertisement

Unpaid Allowances, Poor Salaries

Pay slips obtained by THE WHISTLER for some senior INEC staff members across grade levels 12 to 15 show that several allowances remained unpaid.

A pay slip for an Assistant Director on Grade Level 15 revealed a total earning of N436,724.87, with a net pay of N331,056.35 after deductions. The breakdown shows that transport, rent, utility, meal, medical, hazard, electoral duty, and shift allowances were not paid.

Similarly, a Senior Manager on Grade Level 13 earned a total of N272,508.13, but took home just N120,726.78 after deductions. All other statutory and operational allowances reflected zero.

The workers claim they are owed four months of 25 per cent and 35 per cent wage award/allowance have yet to be addressed by the JCC “despite appeals from staff for intervention.”

Advertisement

“A labourer is worthy of his wages. If they fail to respond within 14 days, they cannot continue to represent us,” the forum warned.

The workers are demanding an immediate meeting with JCC executives to outline staff problems, including payment of all outstanding arrears, and introduction of staff association dues through monthly salary deductions.

“The entire INEC staff are disappointed at the JCC executives for allowing the management to delude them into accepting this kangaroo association (movement) and punishing their fellow staff intentionally and systematically, further.

“We are hereby calling again on President Bola Tinubu to come to the rescue of the INEC staff, as the welfare matter of the staff means nothing to management and is perpetually neglected and taken for granted,” said the official.

In June, THE WHISTLER reported how staff members called for the removal of then-INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood Yakubu over allegations of abuse of office and tyrannical leadership.

They had written to President Tinubu and the National Assembly seeking permission to establish a staff welfare association to communicate their concerns to management.

Advertisement

Following threats of mass protests, the JCC was inaugurated in September 2025 by Professor Yakubu as a platform to enhance communication and address staff welfare concerns.

The committee was tasked with promoting unity, professional conduct, and resolving grievances such as salary payments and arrears.

The INEC Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Sam Olumekun, did not respond to phone calls and WhatsApp messages sent to him for comment.