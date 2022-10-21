EXCLUSIVE: Femi Adewole Bows Out As MD Family Homes Funds

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…As Sani Yakubu Emerges Acting MD

Femi Adewole, the Managing Director of the Family Homes Funds Limited (FHFL), a quasi-government entity owned by the Federal Government of Nigeria, has bowed out of the organization, THE WHISTLER can authoritatively report.

Adewole, a housing finance professional and architect, is leaving the FHFL after attaining the mandatory 60-year retirement age for Nigerian civil servants.

THE WHISTLER gathered that his retirement was approved by the Board of Directors of the FHFL chaired by Suleiman Barau. The board is expected to announce his retirement any moment from now.

The FHFL board on Friday congratulated Femi for his “meritorious service that successfully laid the solid foundation for the company to continue to impact the housing sector today and into the future.”

Meanwhile, the FHFL Chief Housing Investment Officer, Sani Yakubu, has been appointed as acting MD to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of operations.

Before joining the FHFL, Adewole severed as acting Managing Director of Shelter Afrique, a Pan-African Housing Development and Finance Institution based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Through support from the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), the FHFL aims to provide up to 500,000 affordable housing by 2025 as part of efforts to bridge the infrastructural deficit of decent homes in the country.