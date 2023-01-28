EXCLUSIVE: How 2 Nasarawa State University Undergraduates Forced American Into Suicide

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested two students of Nassarawa State University, Keffi, after trailing them for nearly six months.

Advertisement

The students, whose names were given as Samuel Ogoshi (22 years) and Daniel Buba (22 years), are both said to be 200-level students of the Sociology Department of the university.

The EFCC started trailing the students in May 2022, following a petition sent to the Commission by the American Consulate in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The petition was signed by Robert J. Cameroon, the Assistant Legal Attaché at the Consulate.

The petition accused the two students of sextortion, money laundering, and obtaining money under false pretence.

Sextortion has been defined as “serious crime that occurs when someone threatens to distribute your private and sensitive material if you don’t provide them images of a sexual nature, sexual favours, or money.”

Advertisement

The petition alleged that the students committed the crimes on Instagram, adding that it involved child pornography and extortion.

A source at the EFCC revealed that the students used one “dani.roberts” Instagram account to contact their victim, an American citizen, on “jordandemay” Instagram account.

The victim was then allegedly gradually lured into exchanging nude images with them, which they were allegedly using to extort money and other things.

“However, when the victim could no longer cope with the increasing demand for money, and it became obvious that he went bankrupt, he was forced to commit suicide,” the source revealed.

The EFCC was said to have worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigations(FBI) on the issue after the victim reportedly committed suicide.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER was informed that operatives of the Commission apprehended the accused on 17th January 2023, following intelligence.

One of the suspects was said to have been arrested around Eco Bank branch at Nassarawa State University campus while the other was picked up later.

After their arrest, they were reportedly handed over to the FBI which flew the suspects to the US.

The EFCC has a partnership treaty with the FBI on fighting cyber crimes which makes the two organisations work together to burst crimes and arrest perpetrators.

The EFCC can help track down perpetrators of cross-border crimes as in this case, and arrange for their extradition to the US to face trial.

However, Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the EFCC, could not confirm the development when THE WHISTLER called him on Thursday.

Advertisement

He promised to “check” the news, but later said he was unable to confirm it. “I’ve not been able to confirm the story yet,” he told our correspondent on Thursday. He did not call back on the story up till press time.

When this newspaper also contacted the Vice Chancellor of NSUK, Prof Suleiman Bala Mohammed, he said the school was not informed about any arrest.

“No, they didn’t inform us, we have not been notified,” he said when asked if the school was officially informed about the arrest.”