EXCLUSIVE : How Kuje Prison Attackers Freed Over 150 Terrorists – Official

According to a prison official at the Kuje Correctional Center, Abuja, over 150 terrorists were freed on Tuesday night after the center came under heavy bombardment that is ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

In a series of WhatsApp messages shared with THE WHISTLER, the source said, “All terrorist in the prison have been rescued.

“All the major, biggest terrorist, armed robbers and kidnapper have escaped.”

He added that, “Terrorist ordered everybody to escaped. Some terrorists asked of (name withheld) that they want to kill him in the crowd, but they were told he had escaped too.

“….and his men refused to escape.

They remained behind, that they are not criminals.

“The Prison door is still open. People are still escaping.

“No reinforcement came, 2 hours after attack.

“Nobody came for assistance.

Kuje correctional center completely taken over and all criminals and terrorists have escaped,” he said in the chat.

“Terrible situation in Nigeria. Serious solution is needed.

“Over 150 terrorists members and commanders rescued.

“We were told that his men not to follow their roommates and escape that they should stay.”

An inmate (name withheld) said, “I refused to run because I have 3 months remaining for my sentence to end.”

Another source living in the estate, the neighbourhood where the prison is located, sent a message to our Correspondent saying, “There are over 50 men on foot heading towards the river behind the kuje prison.

“These people have been shooting for about 1 hour at Kuje. This house shook 3 times, bomb, explosives… i dunno

“But i’m on the floor in my room, seated and praying. Lord help us.”

The Spokesman of the prison, Francis Enobore, did not respond to calls out to his phone.