EXCLUSIVE: IGP ‘Secretly’ Reinstates 3 Officers Dismissed For Unprofessional Conduct

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba has secretly authorised the reinstatement of three Special Protected Unit (SPU) officers dismissed for unprofessional conduct.

Advertisement

The officers, attached to a popular Kano-based musician, Dauda Rarara, were captured in a viral video repeatedly firing shots from their firearms into the air in the presence of civilians including children.

The officers: Inspector Dahiru Shuaibu, Sergeant Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sergeant Isah Danladi attached to the SPU Base 1, in Kano were subsequently arrested, subjected to an orderly room trial and dismissed on April 13.

However, THE WHISTLER exclusively obtained a document from the office of the IGP, with number: AH: 6790/FPM/ FHQ/ABJ/VOL, dated May 25, stating the IGP’s approval of their return to the force.

The document, signed by CP Shawulu Danmamman, in charge of Discipline and Reinstatement at the Police Force Headquarters, noted that the approval took effect on May 18.

Advertisement

The reinstated officers will however not be entitled to salary arrears.

The document titled: ‘RE: Instatement Inspectorate/ Rank. and File. AP/No.186796 INSPR Dahiru Shainu. F/No. 276195 SGT Abdullahi Badmasi. F/No. 277774 SGT Isah Danladi’ read:

“The Inspector General of Police has graciously considered the appeal against the dismissal of the above named appellants and has subsequently approved their reinstatement without salary arrears with effect from May 18, 2023.

“They have however been rewarded the punishment of severe reprimand.

“You are to document rekit, and restore their salary/emoluments.

Advertisement

“It is a further directive of the IGP that they are demobed from your unit to the police commands within the southern part of the federation”.

THE WHISTLER learnt that since their dismissal there had been appeals from undisclosed senior officers and prominent individuals in the country for their reinstatement, including from the Police Service Commission.

THE WHISTLER also gathered that the development did not go down well with many serving police officers who feel the move may encourage others with similar connections.