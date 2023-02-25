Exclusive: INEC Should Be Blamed For Delay – Ikeja Local Govt Chairman Alabi

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the Ikeja Local Government Mojeed Alabi has told THE WHISTLER that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should be blamed for the delay as all “necessary assistance like the canopy has been provided.”

He said the delay “might be due to a logical problem, I don’t know.”

He spoke with our Correspondent at the polling unit the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, is expected to cast his ballot.

He is expected to cast his vote at polling unit 085 opposite ShopRite near government house.

He explained to our Correspondent that “I’m not expected to vote here but I’m here as the chief security officer of the local government to manage and monitor my candidate before going to vote.”

Asked if he’s anxious, he responded saying, “Yes I am. Who wouldn’t be.”

Tinubu was moved from polling unit 047, his traditional voting center at ward 3, Alausa, Ikeja Local Government Area of the state.

At the time of filing this report, no electoral officer has shown up.

Meanwhile, only few voters have arrived amid tight security, large number of Journalists and observers.