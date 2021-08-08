EXCLUSIVE: Massive Shake-Up Imminent In NNPC As 19 Top Positions Stand Vacant

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, there are indications that a massive shake-up will be carried out at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation this week.

Top government sources confirmed to THE WHISTLER that the massive shakeup may not be unconnected to the over 19 management positions that are yet to be occupied due to statutory retirements since December 2020

For instance, the position of Chief Operating Officer ( Downstream) has been vacant since December 2020 when Mrs Lawrencia Ndupu statutorily retired from that position.

Ndupu who is representing the South-East region at the top management level of the NNPC had yet to be replaced since her retirement.

The implication of this, according to sources is that there is currently no representation from the South-East at that level of management at the NNPC.

Sources also confirmed to this Website that Engr. Adeyemi Adetunji who is COO Ventures and Business Development has been seen several times in public events acting as COO Downstream.

It was also gathered that replacements would be announced to fill the vacant positions left due to the retirement of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company, as well as the Managing Director of the Port Harcourt Refinery.

In the same vein, the MD Petroleum Products Marketing Company, Mr Musa Lawal and Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Dr Kennie Obateru are due for retirement in September this year.

Sources said these promotions will pave the way for massive redeployment of management personnel to the Corporation’s Strategic Business Units for optimal performance

