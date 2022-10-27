EXCLUSIVE: NNPC Restructures NAPIMS, NPDC, IDSL, Others Into Commercially Focused, Profit-Driven Entity

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…Changes Nomenclatures Of NAPIMS To NUIS, NPDC To NEDL

…Merges IDSL, NOFS, FES Into NNPC Enserve

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd has changed the nomenclature of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), to the ‘NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIS).’

The move is part of the ongoing restructuring and consolidation currently being implemented by the NNPC Ltd in line with the Petroleum Industry Act.

Findings by THE WHISTLER revealed that the restructuring is also part of the core business focussed area that will define the strategic

aspiration of NNPCL into becoming a globally competitive national energy company.

This website understands that the restructuring is also aimed at making the National Oil Company to become more commercially focused, performance-centred, capital efficient and profit-driven.

Under the new arrangement, NAPIMS has been restructured as NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services Limited (NUIMS) with the

addition of a segment of the erstwhile Crude Oil Marketing Division.

Similarly, the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company has been restructured and renamed NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL).

In line with the new status, the Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), NNPC Oilfield Services Ltd, Frontier Exploration Services have now been merged to form NNPC Energy Services Ltd under the brand name NNPC Enserve.

Also, as part of the re-engineering exercise, NETCO and the Engineering and Technology Division of the NNPC will now form a full-fledged

Engineering, Procurement and Construction company under the brand name NNPC Engineering & Technical Company (NETCO).

The implication of the exercise, is that it the NNPC would have on the one hand producers, and on the other hand services providers

within the Upstream Business Unit

This is expected to guarantee synergy and integration among all the Upstream entities

in the new NNPCL Upstream Business.

Since NNPC’s conversion into a limited liability company operating under the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), in line with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) 2021, the company had been on a restructuring mode to reflect its new status and achieve its goals.

Just a few days ago, THE WHISTLER had reported that the state oil company had named five executive vice presidents in its efforts to consolidate its post-commercialisation drive, with the Group Executive Director, Upstream, Adokiye Tombomieye made the Executive Vice President (Upstream), while the Group Executive Director, Downstream, Mr. Adeyemi Adetunji took the role of Executive Vice President (Downstream).

In addition, the Executive Director, Gas and Power, Abdulkabir Ahmed became the Executive Vice President, Gas, Power and New Energies; while Inuwa Danladi was named the Executive Vice President, Business Services.

Furthermore, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan took the role of Executive Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Sustainability; while Chidi Momah became the General Counsel for the National Oil Company.

The move will further align the NNPC’s operations with global best practices, as well as reap the numerous benefits of the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act.

The appointment is part of the progress being made in the ongoing reforms of the NNPC Ltd as well as enable the National Oil Company further position itself for global competitiveness.

The appointments will enable the NNPC establish continuity of leadership in critical businesses; uplift younger people to positions of authority and remove weak leaders from critical roles.

Findings further revealed that the move was critical as it would assist NNPC in recruiting expatriates and enable the company benefit from international best practices while taking the shape of an international oil company.

Through the appointments, the NNPC would also be promoting inclusion of women into business leadership and shrink the organization to nimble size and effectiveness.

The Corporate Affairs Commission had on September 21 last year completed the incorporation of the NNPC Ltd in accordance with the provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021.

The PIA was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on 16th August, 2021, following its passage by the National Assembly in July of the same year.

Specifically, Section 53(1) of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021, requires the Minister of Petroleum Resources to cause for the incorporation of the NNPC Limited within six months of the enactment of the PIA in consultation with the Minister of Finance on the nominal shares of the Company.

With the registration by the CAC, the NNPC Ltd was floated with an initial capital of N200bn making history as the company with the highest share capital in the country.

Between when the PIA was signed into law in August last year and now, the management of the NNPC has taken proactive steps to transform the Company in line with global best practices.