EXCLUSIVE: Slain NSCDC Officers’ Names, Ranks Revealed

Following Monday’s attack on personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Kaduna, the identities and ranks of the slain officers have emerged.

Suspected bandits on Monday attacked and killed seven NSCDC officers, five vigilantes, and six miners at the Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

THE WHISTLER gathered that one Assistant Superintendent of Corps II (ASCII), two Assistant Superintendents of Corps I (ASCI), three Inspectors of Corps (IC), and one other officer.

They are ASCI Shamsuddeen Labaran, ASCII Peter Ayuba, ASCII Simon Augustine, IC Micheal Miss, IC Fidelis Yusuf, IC Peter Nom, and Elisha Yashim Silas.

The incident happened at about 10:00 at the Kuriga mining site in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State where the bandits were said to have ambushed the personnel and vigilantes while on patrol at the site.

This website exclusively obtained a video that showed how the lifeless bodies of the NSCDC officers littered the area.

THE WHISTLER further gathered that the total casualties in the attack numbered eighteen corpses, including vigilantes and officials of the Kaduna State Ministry of Mines.

A source said the deceased persons’ bodies have been deposited at the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital Kaduna while efforts were ongoing to identify the slain vigilantes and six miners.

Birnin Gwari LGA is known for kidnapping and bandit killings.