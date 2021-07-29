EXCLUSIVE: U.S Justice Dept. Explains Abba Kyari’s Arrest Warrant

…Can Be Arrested At U.S. Embassy

The United States Department of Justice has confirmed that Nigerian Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, is wanted in the country for his role in a multi-million-dollar fraud perpetrated by suspected fraudster, Ramon Abbas, known popularly as Hushpuppi.

Thom Mrozek, spokesperson for the U.S. Justice Department, confirmed this to THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

The warrant for Kyari’s arrest was issued after Hushpuppi pleaded guilty to charges bordering on wire fraud to the tune of $1.1 million and money laundering, amongst others.

Mrozek, while responding to THE WHISTLER’s request for clarification on the arrest warrant, explained that the order for Kyari’s arrest would only come into effect if and only when he sets foot on U.S soil.

The U.S justice department’s spokesperson also clarified that the order was only for Kyari’s arrest and “not an extradition request.”

“I can confirm that an arrest warrant naming Mr. Kyari has been issued in the United States. That is not the same as an extradition request,” Mrozek said in response to THE WHISTLER’s email.

He added, “The detention request filed in Los Angeles federal court would come into play only if and when Kyari appears in a United States court. it is not an extradition request.”

But asked to explain at what point Kyari could be arrested in Nigeria and extradited to the U.S., an Abuja-based legal practitioner, Nelson Ilebor Kebordih, told this website that the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) would have to make a formal request to the Nigerian authorities.

“What it means is that the Los Angeles Federal Court has issued two warrants. One is the warrant for arrest and the other is a warrant for detention.

“You can only have warrant of detention upon the execution of the warrant of arrest. The warrant of arrest that they have issued is a warrant that anywhere that Kyari is found within the United States, he would be arrested.

“But for it to be actionable as an extradition process, it has to go through both diplomatic channels and Nigeria’s extradition process and other legal processes.

“Because first of all, you have a warrant of arrest issued by the court. And it depends on if the warrant of arrest was issued to the FBI for the purpose of arresting Kyari.

Kebordih, however, noted that the FBI “cannot just come to Nigeria and arrest you. What they would do is to follow further diplomatic process through the U.S Consulate that would then start a process through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for extradition.

Explaining further, the lawyer said, “An extradition is a full legal process. You have to file a process in line with that warrant and then also display a proof of evidence against the person. They would then look at it and see that there is a prima facie reason why the court should grant that request for extradition. If that is done, they would now take if from here and that is only when FBI or any other person can come here and arrest him [Kyari].

“That detention warrant may now keep Abba Kyari there pending when he is formally arraigned and whatever agreement is reached.”

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, Huspuppi was said have named Kyari in his plea agreement regarding an international scheme to defraud a Qatari school founder and then launder over $1 million in illicit proceeds.

“Court documents outline a dispute among members of the conspiracy, which allegedly prompted Vincent to contact the victim and claim that Abbas and Juma were engaged in fraud. After this contact, Abbas allegedly arranged to have Vincent jailed in Nigeria by Abba Alhaji Kyari, 46, of Nigeria.

“According to the affidavit, Kyari is a highly decorated deputy commissioner of the Nigeria Police Force who is alleged to have arranged for Vincent to be arrested and jailed at Abbas’ behest, and then sent Abbas photographs of Vincent after his arrest. Kyari also allegedly sent Abbas bank account details for an account into which Abbas could deposit payment for Vincent’s arrest and imprisonment,” the statement read in part.

Hushpuppi was arrested in June 2020 by Dubai by special agents working with FBI operatives.

The popular internet celebrity was known for flaunting extravagant lifestyle on social media.