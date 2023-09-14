‘Expect Tech Products, Not Just Research’ — 32-Year-Old NASENI CEO Promises Nigerians

191 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The newly appointed 32-year-old Chief Executive Officer of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Khalil Suleiman Halilu, has set out an ambitious vision for the agency with a promise to start developing homegrown tech solutions for Nigerians and Africans.

According to Halilu, NASENI, under his leadership, will shift from being solely a research-oriented institution to actively developing products that will benefit Nigerians and Africans as a whole.

Halilu on Thursday revealed his determination to leverage NASENI’s research and development capabilities to make a tangible impact on the lives of everyday Nigerians.

“Nigerians should be expecting products,” he declared in a video shared via his X (now Twitter) account. “You know this agency has spent a lot of time doing research. I want to see made-in-Nigeria products because the whole essence of doing research and development is to be able to cough out products, you know, that will be used by the average Nigerian or African.”

The NASENI CEO outlined the initial steps in his plan to include increasing local production and transforming research outcomes into practical, everyday solutions.

“So, the first step is to see how, as much as possible, to increase local production and see actual products converting those resources that have been made into something tangible and from there we build on,” he said.

Halilu’s recent appointment by President Bola Tinubu was commended by Nigerians.

With a background that includes the establishment of various firms such as ShapShap Technologies, Environmental Services and Agro-Allied Ltd, MACE Nigeria LTD, KSH Construction & Design LTD, and ZCET Global Meter Services Ltd, Halilu brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience to the job.

His academic qualifications include a BSc in Business Administration and a Master’s in International Business from the University of Hertfordshire in the United Kingdom.

As the youngest CEO to helm NASENI, Halilu’s tenure is expected to last an initial term of five years, during which he aims to make strides in local product development and innovation.

His appointment is expected to drive meaningful reforms within NASENI and contribute to the growth of Nigeria’s technology and engineering sectors.