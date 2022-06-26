‘More Experienced’ Kwankwaso Cannot Be Peter Obi’s Subordinate – Jibrin

Abdulmumin Jibrin, chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), has ruled out the possibility of the party’s presidential candidate serving as running mate to Mr. Peter Obi in the event that the NNPP enters into an alliance with Obi’s Labour Party.

According to Jibrin, Kwankwaso has more political experience than Obi and as such cannot be a subordinate to the Labour Party presidential candidate.

THE WHISTLER reported that Kwankwaso, a two-time former Kano governor and ex-defence minister, had confirmed that his party was in talks with Obi to form a force against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Jibrin, during Channels TV’s ‘Sunday Politics’, said Kwankwaso’s “bigger profile” will naturally place him above Obi should both candidates eventually agree to run on the same ticket in 2023.

“Very clearly, Kwankwaso will not be the running mate to Peter Obi. By every standard, Kwankwaso should be the presidential candidate.

“Kwankwaso has more political exposure and experience. He has a bigger profile when it comes to that. He has more experience politically on how to win the election.

“At the end of the day, when you look at the equity contribution in terms of votes, it will be a ratio of about 70 to 30 percent. We are looking at bringing 70 percent of the contributions. Even if it is business – Peter Obi is experienced in business – he knows that whoever is bringing the larger percentage of the equity is expected to stay on board.

“We are working on getting a presidential running mate,” Jibrin said, adding that Kwankwaso is the only politician from the North with huge followership like President Muhammadu Buhari.

He added, “The southeast has been seriously backstabbed by the APC and they have been ‘front stabbed’ by the PDP. They have worked so much for the PDP. The PDP and APC have thrown away the southeast, they have said to them, ‘we don’t need you people.

“The last time the southeast has been on the table to discuss the presidency of this country was Alex Ekwueme (Nigeria’s first elected Vice President who served from 1979 to 1983). The first opportunity they have now is with Kwankwaso. They have to think very clearly not to waste their votes. They should come and take up the running mate. This is the best opportunity for them.

“The southeast should think clearly and rally around Kwankwaso.”