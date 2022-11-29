Expert At Agric Workshop Reveals How Farmers Can Use Smartphone To Enhance Productivity

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian users of smartphones, particularly those involved in farming, have been admonished to use their phones to sell their farm produce from the comfort of their homes rather than moving about with it.

This was revealed at a workshop and policy dialogue which held on Tuesday in Abuja with the theme “Food Avail”.

The program was convened by the Citizens Advocacy for Social & Economic Rights (CASER) and it afforded participants the opportunity to brainstorm on the various applications of biotechnology to agriculture.

Lead Presenter at the event, Dr Andrew Chibuzor Iloh, of the Sheda Science & Technology Complex, Abuja told newsmen that one of the easiest ways Nigerian youths can earn a living from agriculture as well as contribute to food security was through the use of technology especially their smartphones.

He explained that farmers using smartphones can take photos of their farm produce and market it online just as those in other businesses are doing using the internet as a platform.

“I will give an example on the use of smartphones, remember I talked about surplus. How would you sell your surplus? You need to have the commodity market; you don’t need to now carry that goods about but if you have an app, you just take a picture of your products. For instance, I have X, Y, Z tonnes of maize and you have a means of verifying (security features) and buyers verify it too. You don’t even need to go to the market, you are paid immediately and somebody else comes and picks up that goods.

“It’s all about ease of doing agriculture,” he said.

Iloh also told our correspondent that smartphones could also be used to look at price fluctuations (of farm produce) across states which could help the seller discern where his goods are needed most at a considerate price.

“Your smartphone can be connected to your drone and you will be able to take a look at your farm and see which side of the farm is not working well,” he said.



Earlier, the Convener of Food Avail, Nigeria & Executive Director, CASER, Frank Tietie shared his thoughts on the motive behind the program.

Frank Tietie, Executive Director, CASER

He said while biotechnology is already been applied in different climes, there was need to determine its best application in Nigeria for the benefit of citizens based on the proven principles of science.

“From tackling issues of blindness resulting from Vitamin A deficiency through improvement of seeds, to the provision of vaccines against Covid, biotechnology has proven to be a gift to mankind.

“As a people centred organisation, we have chosen to maximise the benefits of biotechnology, particularly in the area of agriculture, given the peculiar challenges of our region,” he said.