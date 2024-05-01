Expert Urges FG To Test Run State Policing

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

As the clamour for State Police continue to gain momentum, experts have suggested ways to prevent abuse by overbearing state governors and politicians.

The call for state police has continued to be loud due to rising cases of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, secessionist agitations among others, while security operatives seem to be overwhelmed.

A Security Expert, Stephen Okwori, has urged the Federal Government to “test run” State police in states that are economically viable to enable others to assess their readiness.

“Let us have states that are viable, whose IGR runs in billions to test run it, so that we can see where we are going to, have an idea what we are clamouring for, “ said Okwori, who fears abuse of police powers by state governors.

Speaking further in an interview with THE WHISTLER, Okwori said, “Do we have states that are viable enough to own their state police? Do states have what it takes to sustain state police as long as it takes?

“States like Benue, Taraba, that their IGR is next to nothing compared to states like Lagos, Kano, Rivers and Akwa Ibom states that generate IGR in billions of naira in a month.

“Will states be able to pay salaries of civil servants, pay state police officers and empower them with guns and other ammunition and in the event where they are being owed salaries what will they do, what becomes of a hungry man carrying arms?”