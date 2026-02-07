Experts Call For Patient-Centered Cancer Care

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Experts have called for patient-centered care in the treatment of cancer patients, emphasizing the importance of tailoring treatment and support to individual patients’ values, preferences, and needs.

The experts spoke during a webinar hosted by the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) FCT Abuja Branch, in collaboration with Global Health Connector and the Hajiya Saadiya Cancer Care Foundation to highlight the crucial role pharmacists play in cancer care.

The event, which followed the theme of this year’s World Cancer Day, “United by Unique: People’s Centred Approach to Cancer Care”, brought together health professionals, patients, caregivers, and the media to discuss best practices and innovations in cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Chairman of the Webinar Planning Committee, Dr. Abubakar Danraka in his welcome address, stressed the need for a people-centered approach to cancer care, ensuring equity, compassion, and dignity for all.

“We join millions across the globe in reaffirming our commitment to reducing the burden of cancer and improving the lives of those affected by it. This gathering is not just symbolic—it is a vital step in strengthening awareness, sharing knowledge, and mobilizing collective action against one of the greatest health challenges of our time, ” Danraka said.

Advertisement

One of the key speaker at the event, Dr. Hannatu Saadiya explained that patient-centered care in oncology involves tailoring treatment and support to individual patients’ values, preferences, and needs.

“Patient-centered care in oncology focuses on tailoring treatment and support to align with individual patients’ values, preferences, and needs,” she said.

Saadiya who is a Consultant Radiation and Clinical Oncologist National Hospital Abuja, disclosed that the patient-centred care should follow a holistic approach.

“Patient-centered care considers the Bio physical emotional and social aspects of cancer treatment, fostering a supportive environment that enhances patient engagement and satisfaction.

“Shared Decision-making: This involves patients in the decision-making process regarding their treatment options, leading to choices that align with their values, resulting in better adherence and outcomes.

Advertisement

“ Improved Communication: Establishing effective communication between healthcare providers and patients helps in addressing fears, preferences and expectations thus improving the overall experience and satisfaction with care,” she noted.

She added that pharmacists play a crucial role in cancer care, involved in Multidisciplinary team (MDT) meetings, medication management, prescriptions, and patient education, ensuring patients receive effective and safe medications, monitor cancer therapies, and manage adverse drug reactions.

“Pharmacists are involved in the MDT Meeting, Medication Management, prescriptions stage, enable access with patient assistance programme, involved in chemotherapy reconstitution, monitor and management cancer therapies, ensuring patients are on the most effective and safest medications while minimizing potential side effects,” she said.

Speaking on challenges in cancer patient care, she noted that they include barriers to accessing medications, managing multiple medications, and psychosocial support.

Addressing these, Saadiya added requires collaboration among healthcare professionals, technological integration, personalized medicine, and interdisciplinary training to improve cancer care.

Also speaking, another speaker, Bozegha Nkoyo, an oncology pharmacist at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, noted that every cancer patient is unique, and treatment plans should not be a one-size-fits-all approach.

Advertisement

“Every cancer patient is not the same. Even if the diagnosis is the same, they still differ. Two women might have breast cancer; one is a civil servant with hypertension and another is a nursing mother. So, the plan cannot be one size fits all,” she explained.

The webinar highlighted the need for a holistic approach to cancer care, involving pharmacists, oncologists, nurses, radiologists, psychologists, nutritionists, and social workers working together as a team.

The event also emphasised the importance of addressing challenges such as access to medication, polypharmacy, and supportive care.

“Medicine can either support the patients through treatment or become the reason that the treatment fails. As pharmacists, we are central to ensuring that patients receive the right medication, at the right time, and in the right way,” Bozegha added.

The PSN and its partners called for collective action to transform cancer care in Nigeria, promoting awareness, compassion, and collaboration to improve cancer outcomes nationwide.