Explosion Hits US Embassy In Norway

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

An explosion struck the United States Embassy in Oslo, Norway, in the early hours of Sunday, causing minor damage but leaving no injuries, police confirmed.

Authorities said the blast occurred near the entrance of the embassy’s consular section at about 1 a.m. local time, prompting a swift security response around the diplomatic facility.

Confirming the incident, police said, “We’ve determined that an explosion hit the American embassy.” Authorities added that they were in contact with embassy officials and that “there are no reports of any injured persons.”

One eyewitness who drove past the site shortly after the incident said “there was a very thick layer of smoke on the street,” adding that “there was some damage to the entrance.”

Security forces quickly sealed off the area while investigators combed the scene. Police said “investigations have been carried out at the scene with the aid of dogs, drones and a helicopter.”

Officials said the blast caused minor structural damage to parts of the building, while authorities confirmed that no additional explosive devices were discovered at the scene.

Advertisement

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns around American diplomatic missions. US embassies across parts of the Middle East have recently been placed on high alert following American military operations targeting facilities linked to Iran. Some diplomatic and industrial sites have also faced attacks as tensions escalate.

However, police spokesperson Grete Lien Metlid Dellemyr said there was no immediate indication that the explosion at the embassy in Oslo was connected to the wider conflict. “We’re not connecting it to the conflict. It’s far too early for that,” she told broadcaster TV2.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the explosion, and no group has claimed responsibility as of the time of reporting.