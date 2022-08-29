Explosion Not In Redemption Camp, We Helped To Put Off The Fire – RCCG Debunks Fake News

134 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has debunked the news making the round on Twitter that an explosion occurred within the Redemption City where the main sanctuary is situated.

In a statement by the RCCG Public Relations Unit, it explained that the incident occurred inside Axella Gas depot on the Sagamu bound traffic in between the Car Park C gate and the main gate of the Redemption City.

It added that the fire has been brought under control by the combined efforts of the RCCG Fire Service and Lagos Fire Service.

The church also empathized with the people involved in the unfortunate gas explosion that occurred in the early hours of Monday, August 29, 2022.

The statement partly reads, “Against the news making the round, the incident was completely outside of the Redemption City and our fire service team only responded as part of our community service support to our neighbours within the environ.

“We thank God the incident has been put under control and will like to inform all residents and visitors to the Redemption City that there is no scare of any sort and everyone can go about their lawful and godly activities. Thank you.”