Explosives Planted By Terrorists Kill 4 NSCDC Officers In Niger State

No fewer than four officers of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have been killed by explosives reportedly planted by Boko Haram members.

The incident occurred on Monday when residents of Galadima-Kogo village in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state alerted security operatives to sounds of explosions in the area.

The Niger State police command, while confirming the incident, explained that the officers alongside those of other sister agencies were going for an official duty when a truck conveying the victims ran into the explosives.

The state’s police spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, said the explosives may have been planted by “bandits/insurgents along the routes”.

The statement read: “The command wishes to confirm that on 21/02/2022 at about 0100hrs, armed bandits/terrorists attacked Galadima-Kogo village, Shiroro LGA killing about six persons and set some houses ablaze.

“A joint and unfortunately, while on their way, a truck with NSCDC personnel ran into an Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) planted by bandits/insurgents along the routes and exploded.”

The driver of the truck was said to have sustained serious injuries and is presently receiving treatment in a hospital in Minna.

The police further noted that they have deployed the Police Explosive Ordnance Unit (EOD) to defuse other IEDs that might have been planted in the area.