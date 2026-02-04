EXPOSED: Epstein Called Nigerians ‘Gangsters,’ Plotted Nollywood Takeover As Dangote Appears In Files 

577 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

On January 30, 2026, the United States Department of Justice released over three million pages of Jeffrey Epstein documents, including thousands of videos, images, emails, and investigative records spanning two decades. The files relate to multiple federal and civil investigations into activities of the disgraced financier who was convicted of sex offenses in 2008 and charged in 2019 with sex trafficking of minors before he died in custody.

The scale of the release was described as unprecedented in modern U.S. justice history.

Over the years, Epstein’s case has drawn global attention due to allegations that he operated an extensive abuse network involving powerful individuals, while benefiting from institutional failures within the justice system.

Who is Jeffrey Epstein?

He was an American financier and convicted sex offender who cultivated connections with influential politicians, business leaders, academics, and celebrities. His private Little St. James Island in the U.S. Virgin Islands was dubbed “Pedophile Island” and became infamous as an alleged abuse site.

Despite his philanthropic activities, Epstein’s criminal conduct defined his legacy.

A 2005 Palm Beach investigation identified dozens of underage victims, some as young as 14. A controversial 2008 plea deal resulted in only 13 months imprisonment after avoiding federal prosecution. After the Miami Herald’s 2018 investigative reporting exposed the lenient deal, Epstein was arrested again in July 2019 on federal sex-trafficking charges. He died by suicide at age 66 on August 10, 2019, while awaiting trial in a Manhattan jail.

In the years following his death, the so-called ‘Epstein Files,’ an extensive archive of court, investigative, and intelligence records, have been subject to intense legal and political battles, with calls for full public release and scrutiny of Epstein’s network, associations, and potential enablers.

Following the release of the files, THE WHISTLER examined the predator’s connections to Nigeria. Here is what we found:

Epstein and Nigerian Women

One email sent to Epstein mentioned how Nigerian women have the shortest interbirth interval and should be selected for “cock up botty.”

Another email from an unnamed woman who appears to have undergone a body enhancement mentions a lunch held at the Italian embassy. “This is the only crowd that gets a kick out of Lagos [redacted] week as much as I do!!” the email reads.

One email sent by Epstein to request details of another unnamed woman reads, “I need a short bio and her full name, please! Tomorrow afternoon will try to send the complete list of options as she will need to sort out her visas/flights… She might enjoy seeing how tech startups in Nigeria look a lot different in Africa. Team is young and great fun, and it’s very safe for a day or two. She could also spend a day in Dubai!”

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s associate, who was found guilty of child sex trafficking and other offences, also mentioned coming to Abuja, Nigeria, in two of the emails reviewed by THE WHISTLER.

“Hello, Jeffrey. I just talked to my friend, and she is not in Paris now, she is in Nigeria, but will be back Thursday in Paris. Her name is Sadia, and here is her phone number: I hope you are enjoying your trip!” reads another email from one Nina K to Epstein

Involvement with the Gates Foundation On Polio Eradication In Nigeria

While not officially a staff or an adviser to the Bill Gates Foundation, Epstein was involved in the foundation’s polio eradication programme in Nigeria.

In many email exchanges, Epstein received and made comments on reports on vaccination efforts and challenges.

“Bill Gates said that his polio vaccinators are getting shot and killed in northern Nigeria. Pakistan and Afghanistan, how would you go about fixing the situation?” read one of Epstein’s emails to someone named SA.

Multiple email exchanges between the convicted paedophile and Terje Rod-Larsen, then the president of the International Peace Institute, discussed efforts to end poverty, hunger, and disease in developing countries.

“All these stories about fear of sterilization, men giving girls the vaccine is the media spin,” he said in one email addressed to Boris Nikolic, a doctor who worked as an adviser to the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He continued, “If he (Gates) wants to get their consent, he needs to use candles and small mirrors, the same as the Americans did with their native indians”

Nollywood Interest

In one email seen by THE WHISTLER, an idea to ‘professionalize’ the African film industry was pitched to Epstein.

The author of the email, whose name was redacted by the DOJ, referred to Nollywood as a small movement where “no one knew how to do film.”

The email written in September 2012 also suggested building a small studio in Somaliland to be called Somaliwood Studios, while suggesting that the idea be mentioned to the ‘boys in LA.’

Nollywood is the Nigerian film industry, renowned as the world’s second-largest movie producer by volume, churning out approximately 2,500 to 10,000 films annually.

Business Interests

The pedophile was also involved in some business dealings with Nigerian partners.

One of such business is the acquisition of Bolloré Transport & Logistics Nigeria which Epstein discussed with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chief executive of Dubai-based logistics group DP World and Jide Zeitlin, a Nigerian-born investment advisor who served as chairman and CEO of Tapestry Inc., the parent company of luxury brands Coach and Kate Spade, making him one of the few Black CEOs of a Fortune 500 company at the time.

Sulayem’s first email to Jide reads;

“Dear Jide, Jeffrey introduced us a while ago. We are very interested in Nigeria. The two locations available are Badagry and Lekki. We prefer Badagry because the infrastructure is better. We know that 3 years ago, Maersk line has signed an agreement with the government to develop Badagry. But so far, Maersk hasn’t started any construction. We can start to develop Badagry, Lekki is another location, but it has no infrastructure, and 10 years ago, Government has given concession to an indian company. We are very interested. I understand. Have good contact with bollore we are interested in their portfolio. Let’s talk.”

In other emails, Sulayem boasted of having met two Nigerians presidents at their invitation, as well as the then Governor of Lagos State, Akinwumi Ambode, and Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi.

In another business deal, Epstein was involved in the sale of a helicopter to a Nigerian buyer for about $1.8m. Later, one George Reenstra, a helicopter pilot, told Epstein that the majority of the hurdles are now resolved. It is unclear who the Nigerian buyer is.

Another email from American lawyer, David Stern to Epstein reads, “PA has asked me to see a guy who has access to Nigeria oil and when selling it to China (or somebody else), F. can make around $6m. This seems very fishy (as my boss JEE would say)”

Another email exchange seen by THE WHISTLER appears to be from Cecilia Varendh Mansson, CEO of TalentUp Africa, a Lagos-based startup that connects African tech talent with international opportunities.

In the emails, Mansson sent a presentation about TalentUp Africa as the organisation tried to raise $670K in seed investment.

“I am seeking seed investment for my start-up in Africa, and I am reaching out to very, very

kindly ask if you would be willing to give me some advice? Thus, may I ask, would you

have the time to speak with me / meet me at any point? I am in Philadelphia, and would be

available to meet you/speak with at any time that is convenient to you,” one of the emails read.

It is unclear if Epstein eventually invested in the firm.

The Dangote Connection

Africa’s richest man and chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, was also mentioned in the files. In an email reviewed by THE WHISTLER, one of Epstein’s associates, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, sent a picture he took with Dangote to the convicted paedophile. The email was titled “WITH MR Dangote, the richest man in Nigeria.” Another email exchange was titled “Again Mr Dangote,” also containing picture attachments.

Sulayem is the chief executive of Dubai-based logistics group DP World. He had a close relationship with Epstein spanning many years.

The duo was also involved in some business dealings in Nigeria

Other Emails About Nigeria

In one email, the convicted paedophile seemed to commit $1m to the International Peace Institute’s works in Nigeria

In another iMessage text, Epstein said Nigerians are gangsters.

“It is never easy in Nigeria… lot of hungry hands,” reads another email to Epstein from George Reenstra, one of his associates

Reenstra added, “My guys are in Nigeria now, and they are meeting to discuss the next step on buying 472.” He noted that the process appeared to be “positive.”