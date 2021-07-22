Extradition: Igboho To Appear In Benin Court Today, Says Aide

Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, is expected to appear before a court in Benin Republic today as his extradition hearing starts.

Igboho’s media aide, Olayomi Koiki, said this on his Facebook page during a programme on Thursday morning

The Yoruba Nation agitator and his wife Ropo were arrested at Cotonu airport in Benin Republic on Monday night on their way to Germany.

Igboho, who was declared wanted by the Department of State Services on July 1 following the raid on his house in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital went underground and was arrested almost three weeks after.

His supporters have risen to argue that he should not be extradited to Nigeria because he did not commit any offence and that the government would not give him fair hearing in Nigeria.

Koiki said, “I can confirm, he ( Igboho) will have the opportunity to be heard at the Benin Republic court, they respect international law. It will be held today (Thursday) by God’s grace.

“The court will sit by 10am in Benin Republic.

“The court will determine his fate on the extradition and we’ll also have the opportunity to present our case especially on the personality of Igboho.

“We know the magnitude of what the Nigerian government is trying to do if they try to get hold of Igboho but they will fail, by God’s grace

“Their intention was to capture him (Igboho), but God fought for him.”

Meanwhile, some of his supporters have organised prayer session online to thwart the plan of the Nigeria government to have Igboho extradited to the country.