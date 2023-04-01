Eze Igbo Threatening To Invite IPOB To Lagos Arrested

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Eze Igbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Fredrick Nwajagu, who threatened to invite the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos State to protect businesses and properties of Igbo people in the state has been arrested.

Nwajagu was arrested on Saturday by a team of the Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS).

“A team of police and DSS went to his palace but he had already fled. He was later traced to a hotel in Ejigbo where he was arrested,” a source told the Punch.

The Igbo leader had in a 49-second video shared on Twitter by one Ayekooto @DeeOneAyekooto on Friday, posited that the move became necessary to prevent attacks on Igbo businesses in the state.

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilize for that. We have to do that,” Nwajagu said.

“We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they come, they will know that we have our own men there.”

“I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words; let my words go viral. “Igbo must get their rights and get standing in Lagos State.”

Effort by THE WHISTLER to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, proved abortive as his number was busy as at the time of filing this report.