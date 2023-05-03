Eze Ndigbo Who Threatened To Invite IPOB To Lagos Granted N1 Million Bail

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Sabo- Yaba, Lagos, on Wednesday, granted bail in the sum of N1 million with 4 sureties to Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Fredrick Nwajagu, 67.

Nwajagu is facing two-count charges of conspiracy and act that has tendency to cause a breach of public peace.

The defendant who was first arraigned on April 5, was remanded at the Ikoyi custodial facility for 30 days.

Chief Magistrate Peter Nwaka granted the Igbo leader bail following oral application made by the defense counsel, Nkechi Agubuzor.

Nwajagu was in April caught on camera threatening to invite the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to protect businesses and properties of Igbo people in the state.

In a 49-second video shared on Twitter by one Ayekooto @DeeOneAyekooto, the Igbo leader posited that the move became necessary to prevent attacks on Igbo businesses in the state.

“IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilize for that. We have to do that,” Nwajagu had said.

“We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they come, they will know that we have our own men there.”

“I am not saying a single word to be hidden. I am not hiding my words; let my words go viral. “Igbo must get their rights and get standing in Lagos State.”