Ezekwesili Blasts ‘Nonsense’ Lai Mohammed Over Treason Allegation Against Obi

Oby Ezekwesili, former education minister and ex-World Bank vice president, has knocked Nigeria’s information minister, Lai Mohammed, following his allegation of ‘treason’ against Mr. Peter Obi — the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party.

Mohammed had travelled to Washington DC to lobby foreign journalists to change what he called “skewed narratives” in the foreign media about Nigeria’s last presidential election which produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as winner.

In his briefing, the minister accused Obi and his running mate of ‘inviting insurrection’ after they lost the election to Tinubu.

He was referring to a media interview where Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed warned that swearing in Tinubu would signal the end of Nigeria’s democracy.

The election had been widely reported as marred with voter intimidation and fraud.

Responding to Mohammed in a series of tweets on Tuesday, Ezekwesili described minister’s treason allegation as “Nonsense” and “thoughtless” talk.

“Nonsense. No reasonable persons in the world ever waste their time worrying about peddlers of false accusations. I think the Minister Lai Mohammed of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture @FMICNigeria is trying to outdo his APC colleagues in thoughtless talks.

“It is the height of sophistry, thoughtless talk and abuse of power for the Minister of Information and Culture @FMICNigeria to throw accusation of Treason on Political Opponents who have taken the right Judicial Processes in contesting the result of an election. Stop it!

“Your @NigeriaGov @MBuhari conducted a fatally flawed election and instead of circumspection, you want to cower the citizens and your opponents who are aggrieved? What happened to Wisdom in knowing that this is the wrong moment to abuse your power of incumbency? Get wisdom now” wrote the former minister.

Earlier, Obi, who is challenging the outcome of the presidential election in court, slammed Mohammed over his remarks and warned that “various campaigns of calumny directed at my person” must stop.

“It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious.

“I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me.

“I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaign and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in the Court.

“I urge those engaged in this demarketing process to stop presenting Nigeria in such bad light. Our future generations deserve a new Nigeria, where they can live a secure and decent life like their counterparts in other climes. It is possible,” said the LP candidate.