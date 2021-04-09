Ezekwesili Threatens Legal Action Against Omojuwa For Listing Her As Director At His Company

A former presidential aspirant, Oby Ezekwesili, has accused blogger and political commentator, Japheth Omojuwa, of allegedly listing her as one of the directors of his company Alpha Reach Limited without her consent.

According to Ezekwesili, Omojuwa also listed Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as a director in the company.

The former minister of educator, in a tweet on Friday, stated that she had through her lawyer, Abubakar Marshal ( Falana and Falana Chambers), written a letter to Omojuwa, demanding public explanation and apology over the matter.

She denied ever being part of the formation of the company.

Marshal said the chambers had instruction to institute legal actions against the blogger if he failed to apologise.

The letter partly reads:

“Sometime in 2012 a company called Alpha Reach Limited was incorporated at the Corporate Affairs Commission, Abuja. The company has as its object general Construction (Building and civil Engineering) and had listed as its Directors; Japheth Omojuwa, Damilola Ogunleye, El-Rufai Nasir and Ezekwesili Obiageli.

“In the year 2017, a notice of Change of Directors (Form CAC7A) was filed through which the list of Directors was altered and the name of our Client; Mrs. Ezekwesili Obiageli was removed as a Director and replaced with Mallam Indimi Ahmed Mohammed.

“On March 30, 2021, someone from Buzzfeed reached out to our Client, informing her that she was listed as one of the Directors of Alpha Reach Limited alongside Nasir El-Rufai and Japhet Omojuwa, our Client who was certain that she has never been involved in incorporating any company with you.”

Meanwhile, Omojuwa, in a letter floated on Alpha Reach Twitter Page , denied ever capturing Ezekwesili as one of its director.

“Alpha Reach wishes to state that at no time was Dr. Mrs. Obiageli Ezekwesili a part-owner of Alpha Reach, and she is not a member of the Alpha Reach board. This clarification is necessary because of insinuations being made that she is/was a co-owner of Alpha Reach. Thank you,” it stated.

The development is coming amid a trending issue in which Nigerian social media influencers (including Omojuwa) were accused of engaging in an online campaign for an alleged money launderer, Alex Saab, whose extradition is being sought by the United States.