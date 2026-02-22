Eze’s Double Gives Arsenal 4-1 Victory Over Tottenham Hotspur

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Arsenal delivered a statement performance in the North London Derby, dismantling Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to strengthen their grip at the top of the Premier League table.

In a contest laced with tension and early hostility from the home crowd, the Gunners showed composure and class to silence their fiercest rivals.

With Igor Tudor overseeing Spurs, the hosts attempted to unsettle Arsenal early on, but it was Mikel Arteta’s men who controlled proceedings.

The breakthrough came after the half-hour mark when Bukayo Saka surged past his marker and squared for Eberechi Eze, who reacted sharply to guide the ball home.

Spurs, however, responded almost immediately as Randal Kolo Muani capitalised on a lapse in midfield to fire past David Raya, restoring parity within seconds.

Any hopes of a Spurs resurgence were extinguished after the restart. Viktor Gyökeres struck within 90 seconds of the second half, finishing emphatically to put Arsenal back in front. Though Kolo Muani thought he had equalised again, his effort was ruled out for a foul in the buildup.

Arsenal’s attacking rhythm proved relentless. Leandro Trossard and William Saliba both threatened as Spurs struggled to contain the visitors’ fluid movement. Eze soon grabbed his second of the afternoon, capping a dazzling display and taking his personal tally in North London derbies to five goals across two meetings.

Late drama was avoided thanks to a superb save from Raya to deny Richarlison before Gyökeres added further gloss to the scoreline with a composed finish after holding off Archie Gray.

The victory marks Arsenal’s fifth consecutive win in the North London Derby and keeps them five points clear of Manchester City, albeit having played a game more.

For Tottenham, it was a painful afternoon, their third straight home defeat compounding frustration among the faithful.

On derby day, Arsenal were ruthless, clinical, and utterly dominant, and as Eze’s brilliance lit up North London once more, Spurs were left moaning in their own backyard