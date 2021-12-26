Ezimo Carnival Marathon Produces Sporting Talents

The ongoing Ezimo Carnival in Enugu State, Sunday, produced potential national marathoners.

The 10km marathon, which involved all the 17 local government areas of the state, had both male and female categories.

Egu Kelechi from Awgu Local Government Area took the first position. Onyia Chukwuebuka from Udi Local Government Area took the position while Chukwu Chidozie from Awgu LGA took the third position.

In the female category, Affigbo Esther from Awgu LGA took the first position. Nwiyi Florence from Nsukka LGA and Ugwuja Charity Chidera of Udenu LGA took the second and the third positions respectively.

The carnival, which holds from 26th to 28th December, would involved visits to the popular Ezimo waterfall, children’s carnival and cultural fiesta.

The event is being organised by Ezimo Unity Forum.

Walter Ugwueze, a member of the Exco of the forum, told THE WHISTLER that, “Today’s event has discovered many talents. We hope that this event will get national outlook to harvest our sporting talents.

“A majority of the winners come outside Udenu. It is a way of achieving national integration.”

The winners commended the organizers for providing them the platform to actualise their sporting dreams.

Our correspondent reports that the first position attracted N100, 000; second position N50, 000, while third position winners earned N30, 000 each.