Ezimo Festival Can Rival Calabar Carnival, Attendees Want Initiative Sustained

Over 3, 000 children who attended this year’s Ezimo Carnival along with their families have begged the organisers to sustain the novel initiative.

Ezimo community, the host community, is located in Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Nnanna Aroh said, “Let this event be organised every year. I want to be returning home to watch this carnival.

“I enjoyed myself here. I want to watch the waterfalls and the masquerades. Ezimo is blessed.”

For Chima Ossai, “I want to be coming home every December to witness this carnival. This is the best carnival I have ever seen in my life. I love my

country home.”

A mother, Charity Emeke, said, “I want this carnival to attract more tourists all over the country. It is more than the popular Calabar carnival.”

The carnival, our correspond learnt, will witness visits to the famous Ezimo waterfalls, cultural fiesta, among others.