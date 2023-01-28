Ezimo Unity Forum Hails Appointment Of CP Frank Mba As Ogun CP

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The newly appointed Ogun State Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, will use his wealth of experiences to entrench adherence to law and order in the state.

Onyekachi Ugwu, the president of Ezimo Unity Forum, stated this weekend at Ezimo, Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State in an interview with our correspodent.

He said CP Frank Mba ‘is a young officer who is dedicated to the service of his fatherland’.

In his words, “I am confident that CP Mba will live up to expectations as always. He has always excelled in assignments given to him.

“Check his records as Force Public Relations Officer on many occasions. His sterling service deliveries informed his copious reappointments as Force PRO.

“After his course at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, he was appointed Commissioner, Border Patrol. Shortly after, he was found suitable to serve as Ogun Police Commissioner.

“He is a son of Ezimo, and his records began to shine as a primary school chap. We are proud of him. We also task other sons and daughters of Ezimo to emulate him because CP Frank Mba represents what Ezimo stands for.”

Our correspodent reports that CP Frank Mba hails from Ezimo in Udenu LGA of Enugu State. He read law at the University of Lagos before obtaining his Master’s Degree in Law from Dundee University, Scotland.