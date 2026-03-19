FA Charges Tottenham Coach Over ‘Home Referee’ Claim

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Interim Tottenham manager Igor Tudor has been charged with misconduct over his claim that referee Thomas Bramall favoured the “home team” in Spurs’ 2-1 Premier League loss at Fulham.

Tudor hit out after his relegation-threatened side were beaten on 1 March, saying Bramall “doesn’t understand football”.

The Croat had been angered by the Cottagers’ first goal, which he believed happened because of a push by Raul Jimenez on Radu Dragusin before Harry Wilson put the ball into the net.

Speaking after the match, Tudor had said, “I didn’t like the referee today, too much of a home team referee. I didn’t feel well with him.

“All the decisions were on their side. He doesn’t understand football, the feeling of what is wrong and what is right.

“He [Jimenez] was not thinking about the ball, he was thinking how to cheat, he cheated the player, was pushing, it was cheating and it’s a foul. Ninety-nine of 100 people will say it’s a foul, it’s so obvious.”

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The Football Association said, Tudor “allegedly acted in an improper manner during a post-match interview by making comments that imply bias and/or question integrity and/or are personally offensive in relation to a match official”.

Spurs and the 47-year-old have until Monday to reply to the charge.

The game was Tudor’s second in charge, following the sacking of Thomas Frank, and extended the club’s winless league run to 10 games.

Wilson’s goal, which was allowed to stand following a check from the video assistant referee Craig Pawson, came after Spurs had a similar effort ruled out the week before in their 4-1 loss to Arsenal for a foul by Randal Kolo Muani on Gunners defender Gabriel.

Two further defeats, including a calamitous 5-2 Champions League loss at Atletico Madrid, led to speculation Tudor could be replaced after less than a month at the helm.

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With eight league games of the season remaining, the north London club sit 16th – one point above the relegation zone.

Having been in the top flight of English football since one campaign in the old Second Division in 1977-78, it has been estimated a drop into the Championship could cost them more than £250m.