FAAN Apologises After Embarrassing Power Outage At Murtala Muhammed Airport

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has explained the cause of the power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Friday.

FAAN said the outage which happened at about 11.15 p.m on April 1 was as a result of heavy downpours that were accompanied by severe storm.

It also apologised for the inconveniences the disruption may have cost travellers.

The Acting General Manager, Public Affairs of FAAN, Mrs Faithful Hope-ivbaze, made the explanation in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

She said, “FAAN wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 23:15 hours yesterday, April 1, 2022.

“The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain that came with very fierce winds and storms a natural occurrence, affected one of our feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.

“However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Power Holding Company of Nigeria and together resolved the problem.

“Normalcy has since been restored at the affected area.’’