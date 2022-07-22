Fabok Springs Seals Capacity Development Pact With Petroleum Training Institute For Oil & Gas Professionals

Fabok Springs Company Ltd has sealed an agreement with Petroleum Training Institute for the training and manpower development of professionals in the Oil and Gas Industry.

The agreement, which was sealed between the company and PTI would enable it develop the competency of oil and gas professionals in line with the international standards.

The Principal/ Chief Executive Officer of PTI, Dr. Henry Adebowale Adimula, signed the agreement for the agency, while the Principal Consultant of Fabok Springs, Engr. Ferdinand Bariwei, signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of his company.

FSCL has been providing consultancy services in well engineering, petroleum resources management, seismic data activities, and data management among others to exceed the expectations of clients and stakeholders in Nigeria and internationally.

Speaking at the agreement signing event, Bariwei said that the company is a world class consultancy services provider with wide range of experience in various areas.

He explained that the platform is made up of retired and also active professionals in the oil and gas industry value chain, and data management services that are ready to share their experiences for the development of the industry and the younger generation.

Bariwei said the services of the company include but not limited to providing consultancy services in Well Engineering, Petroleum Resources Management including Mid/Downstream, Seismic Data Activities, Data Management and HSE Services using the best talents, experience and technology.

“FSCL is running to exceed in service delivery. Our platform also source for funds and operate fields on behalf of Asset Owners and Funding Partners.”