‘Faceless’ Group’s Claims Against BPP Fabricated, Says Progressives Think Tank

The Progressives Think Tank, an organisation dedicated to promoting the achievements and legacy of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dismissed as baseless and malicious allegations of corruption and procurement abuses made against the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) by a group, the Nigeria Coalition for Justice and Accountability (NCJA), and a whistleblower.

In a statement signed by Titus Ayodele, the organisation described the claims as “fabricated” and designed to mislead the public and damage the reputation of dedicated public officials.

The group noted that NCJA is not registered, has no verifiable address, and is unknown within the civil society and procurement reform community.

“The so-called NCJA and/or the whistleblower by name Musa Aliyu is faceless and fictitious. Our independent findings have revealed that the group is not registered, has no verifiable address, and is unknown within the civil society and procurement reform community. It exists only on paper and was created solely to mislead the public.

“The allegations being circulated are baseless, malicious, and entirely untrue. There is no evidence to substantiate the claims of bribery, illegal dealings, or procurement misconduct as alleged. The narratives are fabricated to create unnecessary tension and damage the reputation of dedicated public officials,” the statement noted.

It added that the BPP has recorded significant achievements under the current administration, including trillions of naira saved through the elimination of contract padding and overpricing, full digitalisation of procurement submissions, and improved efficiency and transparency in procurement processes.

“The BPP remains one of the best-performing agencies under the Tinubu Administration. Over the last two years, the Bureau has recorded historic achievements, including trillions of naira saved through the elimination of contract padding and overpricing and full digitalisation of procurement submissions by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). A maximum 2-week processing timeline for the review of procurement requests, improving efficiency and transparency; Strengthened compliance mechanisms that have boosted investor confidence and reduced opportunities for corruption.

“The allegations contradict verifiable reforms and achievements. Under the leadership of the Director General, the BPP has deepened transparency, expanded e-procurement systems, and improved value-for-money processes in a manner unprecedented in recent years.

“This campaign of falsehood is a desperate attempt to undermine ongoing reforms,” it noted.

The Progressives’ think tank urged the public to disregard the misleading publication, saying it is a desperate attempt to undermine ongoing reforms.

The group also called on security agencies to investigate the individuals behind the fictitious group and bring them to account for attempting to misinform the public.

It reaffirmed its confidence in the management and staff of the BPP and pledged to continue supporting the Bureau in delivering transparency, accountability, and cost-efficiency in the nation’s procurement system.