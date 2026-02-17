FACT-CHECK: Did El-Rufai Contradict Himself On Payments To Armed Groups?

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

In a February 13, 2026 interview on Arise TV’s Prime Time, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai denied ever negotiating with or paying any group connected to kidnapping or banditry during his tenure.

THE CLAIM

“I am probably one of the few governors that, from day one, took the position on the advice of my security cabinet that we must never negotiate with cattle rustlers [or] with bandits. The position of the Kaduna state government when I was governor is that the only repentant bandit is a dead one. We never negotiated that.

“We never paid any group for kidnapping anyone in spite of pressure. So, anybody that claims that is just in another dreamland. Now, as far as I know, the commission of internal security brings me proposals for security spending.

“There is a standing order every month. If there is any special emergency, he brings and says we want to do this, this, this, and I approve. He decides what he does with it.

“If he chooses on his own to go and give money to what you call armed groups. I don’t know about that.

“But to the best of my knowledge, the position of our government as a government is that we don’t negotiate with bandits. We don’t pay them,” — El-Rufai told Arise TV on February 13, 2026

He affirmed that the Kaduna State Government’s official position throughout his tenure was that “the only repentant bandit is a dead one.”

VERIFYING CLAIMS

In a December 3, 2016, Vanguard newspaper interview, El-Rufai confirmed that his government made monetary compensations to Fulani herders whose cattle had been rustled to avoid killings in Southern Kaduna. He described how his administration traced trans-border Fulani groups in Cameroon and Niger Republic, and offered compensation for grievances stemming from the 2011 post-election crisis.

“For southern Kaduna, we didn’t understand what was going on and we decided to set up a committee under Gen. Martin Luther Agwai (rtd) to find out what was going on there. What was established was that the root of the problem has a history starting from the 2011 post-election violence.

“Fulani herdsmen from across Africa bring their cattle down towards Middle Belt and Southern Nigeria. The moment the rains starts around March, April, they start moving them up to go back to their various communities and countries.

“Unfortunately, it was when they were moving up with their cattle across Southern Kaduna that the elections of 2011 took place and the crisis trapped some of them.

“Some of them were from Niger, Cameroon, Chad, Mali and Senegal. Fulanis are in 14 African countries and they traverse this country with the cattle.

“So many of these people were killed, cattle lost and they organised themselves and came back to revenge.

“So a lot of what was happening in Southern Kaduna was actually from outside Nigeria. We got a hint that the late Governor Patrick Yakowa got this information and he sent someone to go round some of these Fulani communities, but of course after he died, the whole thing stopped. That is what we inherited. But the Agwai committee established that.

“We took certain steps. We got a group of people that were going round trying to trace some of these people in Cameroon, Niger republic and so on to tell them that there is a new governor who is Fulani like them and has no problem paying compensations for lives lost and he is begging them to stop killing.

“In most of the communities, once that appeal was made to them, they said they have forgiven. There are one or two that asked for monetary compensation. They said they have forgiven the death of human beings, but want compensation for cattle. We said no problem, and we paid some. As recently as two weeks ago, the team went to Niger republic to attend one Fulani gathering that they hold every year with a message from me,” El-Rufai had said.

In another interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on February 9, 2017, El-Rufai defended those payments as justified.

“Compensation for lives and properties has foundations even in the Quran and the Bible. What we were trying to do was offer money to them to say do not kill our people.

“And quite frankly, as the governor of the state, the safety of every citizen and property is on my head. I will stand before God and be asked what I did you do to ensure that the person is not killed or his property destroyed.

“I am prepared to offer you money if you feel you are offended and you are going to [bring] people to come kill people, I am prepared to offer you money not to do it, and I have no apologies for that,” El-Rufai added.

VERDICT:

El-Rufai’s claim that his administration never negotiated with or paid any group for KIDNAPPING is not contradicted by available records. There is no evidence that his government paid ransom for abducted victims.

However, his claim that he never paid or negotiated with violent groups contradicts his past statements.

In 2016 and 2017, he publicly confirmed authorising monetary compensation to armed Fulani groups as part of efforts to halt attacks in Southern Kaduna. While he described those payments as conflict-resolution measures rather than ransom, they involved direct financial settlements with groups linked to violence.

Therefore, El-Rufai’s claim that he never paid or negotiated with any armed group is MISLEADING.