FACT-CHECK: Did Naval Chief Visit Disputed Abuja Land?

Following a confrontation on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, between Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike and naval officers guarding a parcel of land in Gaduwa, Abuja, several online platforms and social media users began circulating reports claiming that the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, visited the disputed land site.

The reports alleged that the Naval Chief’s visit was connected to the incident on Tuesday. The story has since gained traction online and prompted public confusion about the actual whereabouts and activities of the CNS on that date.

CLAIM:

“Photo of the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Idi Abbas, along with Lt A.M. Yaremi, visiting the disputed land belonging to the former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (retd.)

“Recall that the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, and Yerima had a faceoff on Tuesday, November 11, after Wike tried to stop an ongoing project on the said land on grounds that the land wasn’t properly acquired. Yerima stood his ground as he prevented Wike and his entourage from gaining access to the parcel of land and stopping the ongoing project,” the post claimed.

FINDINGS:

Official information from the Nigerian Navy social media handles confirms that Vice Admiral Idi Abbas was in Makurdi, Benue State, on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, on a one-day operational working visit that marked the beginning of his nationwide tour of naval formations.

The visit involved inspection of facilities under the Nigerian Navy Special Operations Command (NNSOC), and it was attended by senior military and Benue State Government officials — including Rear Admiral Olakunle Soyemi, Flag Officer Commanding NNSOC; Major General M. K. Gara, Commander JTF Operation Whirl Stroke; and Barr. Sam Ode (mni), Deputy Governor of Benue State.

During the visit, the CNS inspected several naval facilities and ongoing construction projects.

He was accompanied by senior naval officers — Rear Admiral S. H. Abdullahi (Chief of Logistics) and Rear Admiral M. B. Katagum (Chief of Operations).

Photographs circulating online, showing Vice Admiral Abbas walking with officers in camouflage during an inspection, correspond to scenes from the Makurdi tour, not any Abuja location.

VERDICT:

The claim that Vice Admiral Idi Abbas visited a disputed land in Abuja after Wike’s faceoff with the officer is FALSE and MISLEADING.

Documented evidence confirms that the Chief of the Naval Staff was in Makurdi, Benue State, on official duties throughout 11 November 2025. There is no verified record of his presence at any Abuja land site or involvement in the FCT confrontation.