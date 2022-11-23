FACT-CHECK: Did Tinubu Join Peter Obi’s Twitter Spaces?

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An image showing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu participating in a Twitter Spaces conversation held for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, was manipulated, findings by THE WHISTLER have shown.

When this website traced the source of the image, it was discovered that the picture showing the verified Twitter handle of the APC candidate participating in the Twitter space session titled ’90 Minutes With PO On The Hot Issues’ was first shared by Twitter user @symplyDAPO on Tuesday.

The image which has been retweeted more than 2000 times became the subject of intense debate on Twitter with the catchphrase ‘Even Tinubu’ trending with more than 11,000 tweets.

However, the Twitter user has a disclaimer that reads “I Photoshop, believe what I post at your RISK” on his profile.

It was further observed that the screenshot in circulation was not taken by a participant of the Twitter Spaces. The account that first published the image is notorious for photoshopping several Internet images.

A photoshopped image of Nigerian skit maker, Debo Adedayo (Mr. Macaroni) with football icon, Christiano Ronaldo, is pinned on his Twitter profile.

VERDICT

APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was not part of Peter Obi’s Twitter Spaces as the image depicting his participation is manipulated.