FACT-CHECK: Did Trump Blast Tinubu Over Maiduguri Bombings, UK Trip?

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A widely shared screenshot on X purports to show a March 17, 2026 Truth Social post from U.S. President Donald Trump condemning suicide bombings in Maiduguri, the previous day and sharply criticising President Bola Tinubu for continuing with a scheduled state visit to the United Kingdom instead of staying home to manage the crisis.

CLAIM

An X user with over 11,000 followers claimed that Trump, in a Truth Social post on March 17, 2026, denounced coordinated suicide bombings in Maiduguri that killed dozens of people and injured many more.

The tweet claimed the U.S. president accused Tinubu of abandoning a national emergency to attend a UK state visit hosted by King Charles III and urging the Nigerian leader to immediately return home, close Nigeria’s borders and lead the response.

The post attributed to President Trump reads: “The situation in Nigeria is a TOTAL DISASTER. Massive, coordinated suicide bombings tonight in Maiduguri.

“A hospital, a major market, the post office—all hit! Many innocent people killed. This is what happens when you have NO LEADERSHIP and open borders for terrorists!

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“While his country is in a state of NATIONAL EMERGENCY, President Tinubu is currently in the UK on a “State Visit.” Unbelievable! Shaking hands and having fancy dinners while his people are being blown up?

“I don’t think so! Prime Minister Starmer should tell him to get on a plane and GO HOME IMMEDIATELY. You don’t stay abroad during a crisis like this.

“A real leader is on the ground with the military and the people, not cutting ribbons in London. Nigeria is a great country with wonderful people, but they are being let down by a government that isn’t focused on STRENGTH and SECURITY.

“Close the borders, find the terrorists, and PROTECT YOUR CITIZENS.

Everything else can wait. TRUTH!”

The X user had accompanied the screenshot with this comment: “When Trump has to tell our President to go home and lead, you know the situation is critical.

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“Maiduguri is in mourning, families are shattered, and yet the “State Visit” in London continues. Trump is right about one thing: this is a NATIONAL EMERGENCY.

“Tinubu, get on the plane. Now. (PS: Seeing this Truth Social screenshot everywhere tonight. If it’s real, the pressure is officially on. If not, the sentiment remains: LEAD FROM HOME.)”

As of the time of this fact-check, the tweet had attracted 2,314 reposts, 5,263 likes and 498 comments.

When Trump has to tell our President to go home and lead, you know the situation is critical. 🇳🇬



Maiduguri is in mourning, families are shattered, and yet the "State Visit" in London continues. Trump is right about one thing: this is a NATIONAL EMERGENCY.



Tinubu, get on the… pic.twitter.com/1swVWvqlEa — iOccupyNigeria (@iOccupyNigeria) March 16, 2026

FINDINGS

The suicide bombings in Maiduguri on the evening of March 16, 2026, are confirmed events. THE WHISTLER reported multiple explosions which struck locations including the entrance to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, the Monday Market and the Post Office area, leaving at least 23 people dead and over 100 injured according to official figures, with casualty counts expected to rise.

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No group has publicly claimed responsibility, though the method and location are consistent with past Boko Haram or ISWAP operations in Borno State.

President Tinubu’s state visit to the United Kingdom, hosted by King Charles III and scheduled for March 18–19, 2026, remains on the official calendar with no reported postponement or cancellation linked to the attacks.

A thorough review of Donald Trump’s Truth Social account (@realDonaldTrump) reveals no post matching the screenshot’s text, date, or content on March 17, 2026 or in the surrounding days.

His visible recent activity centres on unrelated subjects such as international sports and domestic political commentary.

Major international and Nigerian news outlets covering the Maiduguri bombings have not attributed any statement on the matter to Trump, nor have credible fact-checking organisations or Trump-associated accounts referenced such a message.

Similar fabricated screenshots attributing dramatic quotes to prominent figures frequently appear on X during security crises to amplify outrage, criticise governments, or advance separatist or opposition narratives.

VERDICT

FALSE – The screenshot is fabricated. Donald Trump did not make the claimed statement on Truth Social.

The Maiduguri bombings and the UK state visit are real, but the attributed Trump post does not exist and is a piece of misinformation created to exploit public frustration over the attacks and government priorities.