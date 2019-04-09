Fact-Check Exposes Doctor Gupta Who Claimed To Have Cure For Cancer

Advertisement

A non-profit fact-checking organisation, Africa Check has blown the whistle over one Dr. Guruprasad Reddy, popularly known as Gupta, whose curative message on cancer has gone viral on social media platforms.

The message which has almost 123,000 shares on Facebook, began with this statement: “Dr Gupta says, No one must die of cancer except out of carelessness,” and it ended by asking users to share it widely.

SEE FACEBOOK POST HERE

However, fact check conducted by Africa check, shows that Dr. Gupta who claims to be from Osh State Medical University Moscow, Russia could not be found, adding that all the 20 health recommendations in the statements by Dr Gupta are nothing but myths as there is current validation through research to prove they can cure cancer.

“A reverse image search for the photo of Dr Gupta used in the post only returns results related to the post. And a search for Dr. Guruprasad Reddy B V, again, only gives results from the claim.

“Another search, for Osh State Medical University, does bring up a real university in Kyrgyzstan, not Russia.

“Finally, a search for “Maryland College of Medicine” only returns results for the University of Maryland in Baltimore in the US. While the university was founded in 1807 as the Maryland College of Medicine, it was rechartered as the University of Maryland in 1812. The university has a school of medicine with a centre for cancer research.”

Meanwhile, Dr Alfred Karagu from the National Cancer Institute of Kenya after reviewing Gupta’s claims also labelled them to be false and cautioned people especially those in the social space to always check the authenticity of what they share.

“It’s important to note that there are more than 200 known types of cancers whose causation is multifactorial,” he told Africa Check.

“It is therefore untrue to claim that abstaining from or consuming one product or the other is the solution to preventing cancer.”