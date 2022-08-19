FACT-CHECK: Is The Oil Sector Contributing 20% To Nigeria’s GDP As Claimed By Atiku?

Nigeria
By Ating Enwongo
Crude Oil Production/NPR

How true is the claim by the People’s Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, that the Oil Sector Represents 20% Of Nigeria’s GDP?

Atiku claimed during an hour-long pre-recorded interview aired on July 22, 2022, that the “Oil sector accounts for about 20% of our GDP, the bulk of our GDP is non-oil,”

He said he would rather develop the non-oil sector due to the country’s relatively slow economic growth, while reeling out his plans to lift Nigerians out of poverty.

Checks By THE WHISTLER

However, the Nigerian Bureau Of Statistics(NBS) data shows that “The Oil sector contributed 6.63% to the total real GDP in Q1 2022.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Gbajabiamila: ‘Obasanjo Hugged Tinubu Like Brother, Gave Him A Pat, Prayed For Him’

Nigeria Politics

Wike’s Grip On PDP Stakeholders Scares Atiku As BoT Chair Begs For Unity

Further checks of data from Q4 of 2020  and 2021 show that the oil sector has not contributed up to 10% of the country’s GDP.

The analyzed contribution of the oil sector to the 2020 and   2021 real GDP, stands at 5.87% and 7.24% respectively.


See the data visualization  below

Verdict: THE WHISTLER, therefore, rates the claim as FALSE

You might also like

JUST IN: SERAP Asks INEC To Probe Officials Who Collected Bribe For PVC Registration

ALERT: SERAP Will Sue INEC Over Failure To Register 7m Nigerians

Nigeria Earned N47.54trn From Taxes In Ten Years

Persons With Disabilities May Not Vote In 2023, Group Raises Alarm

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.