FACT CHECK: Trending Video Of Wagner Soldiers Arriving In Niger Republic Is FALSE

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A trending video of purported Wagner group mercenaries arriving in Niger in preparation of a possible war with ECOWAS forces is false, checks by THE WHISTLER has shown.

Advertisement

The video which was shared by J. C. Okechukwu a verified user subscribed to Twitter Blue, shows a military carrier aircraft descending in preparation for landing.

The video was captioned, “Video footage leaked barely an hour ago is presumably the landing of the Il-76 military transport aircraft in Niger, purportedly carrying Wagner PMC fighters. Authorities in Niger have officially confirmed the presence of Wagner fighters in the country.

“There are also reports that French soldiers in a part of the country have not yet left the country despite being ordered to leave by the new administration. One report has it that the French are waiting to see if ECOWAS makes a move so they can ride on that to intervene. Others say their exit from Niger will be forced in a few days time, as it was in Mali & Burkina Faso. Reports are still very sketchy at this time. More updates as events unfold.”

BREAKING: Video Footage LEAKED barely an hour ago is presumably the landing of the Il-76 military transport aircraft in Niger, purportedly carrying Wagner PMC fighters. Authorities in Niger have officially confirmed the presence of Wagner fighters in the country.



There are also… pic.twitter.com/wmXOXX2ISE — J. C. Okechukwu (@jcokechukwu) August 6, 2023

BACKGROUND

Advertisement

On 26 July 2023, a coup d’état occurred in Niger when the country’s presidential guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum, and presidential guard commander general Abdourahamane Tchiani proclaimed himself the leader of a new military junta.

The military junta asked for help from the Russian mercenary group Wagner after ECOWAS issued an ultimatum for military intervention unless Bazoum was restored as president.

The Wagner Private Military Company is a Russian state-funded private military company (PMC) controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin. The group hailed Niger’s military coup as good news and offered his fighters’ services to bring order.

ECOWAS deadline expired on Sunday fuelling speculations that it’s peace-keeping arm ECOMOG will invade the country.

VERIFICATION OF CLAIM

Advertisement

When THE WHISTLER extracted the video’s keyframes and subjected them to reverse image search on Yandex and Google Lens, it was discovered that the video was a Sudanese cargo plane that crashed in Khartoum on February 3rd 2005.

The video paraded as Wagner’s arrival in Niger was a video of carrier-plane approaching Khartoum with low visuals before crashing in a desert area located 800 metres from the Ad Babkr District, about 15 km East of Khartoum. It was uploaded on Youtube on 5th August 2006.

According to a recent report by Forbes, a number of verified accounts subscribed to Twitter Blue are purveyors of misinformation and disinformation. This is a result of changes to the verification process that began earlier this year. Under the current subscription model, anyone can be “verified” and thus seen as more trustworthy.

VERDICT

The video paraded as Wagner’s arrival in Niger is FALSE and MISLEADING