FACT-CHECK: Viral Video Of Wike’s ‘Defection’ To APC Is Misleading

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A video has gone viral on social media purporting the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, as announcing his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

The video is being circulated against the backdrop of recent reports that Governor Wike had ordered his loyalists, aides, and council chairmen in the state to support APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in tomorrow’s (February 25) poll.

THE CLAIM

“Finally the coward has joined APC, a man who fought against suppression and oppression for 8 years has suddenly swallowed his vomit. I’m so ashamed of wike. Don’t even trust politicians with questionable character…” one Clever (@straftmaster) tweeted while attaching a video supposedly showing Wike saying he had defected from the PDP to the ruling party.

In the one-minute video in circulation, Wike was heard saying “now that I am going to the APC, I am leaving the PDP to the APC, see the reasons why I am leaving the PDP to join you”

The same video shared by one @Snob_101 on Twitter has gathered over 3,800 videos. The Twitter user said he saved the video for the last day “so that our Rivers State people would understand that Wike is only working for his personal aggrandizement & protection after his tenor.”

Advertisement

I saved ths video for the last day, so that our Rivers State people would understand that Wike is only working for his personal aggrandizement & protection after his tenor. Wise up my people! LP is the way!



Desmond Elliot Simon Ekpa Okowa Tambuwal Atiku and Tinubu Doctored Tacha pic.twitter.com/1ODyVmTt8l — Snob; The BAT🦇 Hunter (@Snob_101) February 24, 2023

VERIFICATION OF CLAIM

Findings by THE WHISTLER showed that the viral social media video was similarly circulated online on June 15, 2022, claiming that the governor was planning to defect to the APC.

Further investigation by THE WHISTLER revealed that the video was cropped from an interview the Rivers Governor granted to Arise TV on July 1, 2021, where he spoke on the defection of the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, to the ruling APC.

Wike said, “And then now that I am going to the APC, I am leaving the PDP to the APC, see the reasons why I am leaving the PDP to join you. Tell me, are you willing to do all these things that the PDP didn’t do for me. When I mean by for me, I mean for my people, are you willing to do them? Yes, I am willing to do them. Can you announce it to the public and let them hear that this is why I am leaving the PDP? Because you said you will do this.

Advertisement

“If that is the case, then when I am leaving the PDP, you will see it. The Senators will go with me, and the House of Representatives members will go with me because it is for the interest of the state, it is for the interest of the region, not when I go on my own to see how I can be protected and be politically relevant and try to shroud my inadequacies.”

Kelvin Ebiri, spokesman to the Rivers governor had at the time described the video as “manipulated”.

“It will be recalled that in June 2021, Governor Wike was interviewed on Arise Television, following the defection of Ebonyi State governor, Dave Umahi, from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“During the interview, Governor Wike, while reacting to reason given by Ebonyi State governor for his defection, dismissed it as untenable. The excerpt of the interview in circulation has been deliberately manipulated by some desperate and unscrupulous persons with obnoxious agenda.

“The intent of the video being circulated is to mislead the unsuspecting public, particularly members of the PDP. We, hereby, urge the public to disregard the manipulated video.

Advertisement

“Governor Wike has repeatedly maintained that he will never under any circumstances defect from the PDP, which has offered him the platform to excel in his political career.

“We urge the public to ignore the distorted video. Those behind it are desperately wicked and intend to mislead the public. Governor Wike remains a faithful, committed member of the PDP and will never leave it for cancerous APC.”

VERDICT

The video is misleading as it was cropped and presented to give a false context.