‘Fake And Malicious’ — CBN Debunks Claim Of Supporting LP Gubernatorial Candidate In Lagos

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has denied claims of making cash available for the Labour Party (LP) gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour ahead of the March 18 election.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele disclosed this in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Corporate Communications Isa Abdulmunim on Monday.

The report claimed that the apex bank was launching a fresh plot against the “President-elect”, Bola Tinubu by mobilizing N500 million through top CBN agents in Lagos State.

The said amount was tagged as “Oga’s own contribution” to allegedly takeover of the state from Tinubu’s influence.

However, Emefiele described the report as “false and malicious”, and an attempt to destruct the existing peace and orderliness in the country.

He said “The attention of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been drawn to a story alleging that the Governor, Godwin Emefiele has launched a “fresh plot against President-elect”.

“The above-mentioned story went further to allege that the Governor has made a certain amount of money available to a candidate ahead of the March 18, 2023, gubernatorial poll.

“The CBN wishes to inform members of the public that this story is completely false and malicious as the CBN Governor does not know and has never met or even spoken with Mr. Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, either in person or through a proxy.”

Emefiele further said the CBN does not take part in politics and therefore urged anyone with contrary information to prove him wrong.

“The Governor and his team at the CBN should be allowed to focus on their assigned job with a view to achieving the statutory mandate of the Bank,” he said.