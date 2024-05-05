Fake CAC Agent Who Ran To Girlfriend’s House After N1.5m Fraud Arrested By Amotekun

A 51-year-old alleged fake agent of the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Adegoroye Akinola, has been arrested by operatives of the Osun State Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’ after swindling entrepreneurs out of N1.5m.

The Osun Commander of Amotekun, Brig. Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi Rtd, revealed on Sunday that Akinola defrauded nine victims of the said sum in Oyo State under the guise of processing CAC registration and international passports for them.

Adewinmbi said the fake agent absconded from Oyo State and relocated to his girlfriend’s house in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government Area of Osun State, where he was arrested.

According to him, the suspect “was constantly changing his mobile number, hence making it difficult to find out his whereabouts.

“But during technical analysis, the Amotekun discovered that he was in Igbara Odo in Ekiti State, he was arrested following a tip-off from his girlfriend where she was asked to call him and invite him to Gbongan for business and he was apprehended.

“The suspect is facing allegations of criminal conspiracy, fraud, impersonation, deceit, cheating, and identity theft, the suspect is using different names and account numbers to defraud his victims.

“Further investigation revealed that the suspect goes by different names such as Ayodeji Harry-young, and Samuel Ayodeji with multiple phone numbers and ATM cards bearing different names that he uses to perpetrate his heinous acts.”

The Amotekun boss disclosed that the suspect confessed to joining fraudster gangs in 2003 in Ekiti State.”