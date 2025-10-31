Fake Certificates: Kogi Poly Probes Nine Staff, Students, Others

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kogi Polytechnic is investigating a syndicate of nine suspects for alleged certificate racketeering and document falsification.

The Rector of the Kogi Polytechnic, Prof Salisu Ogbo, made this known while addressing a news conference on Friday in Lokoja.

The rector said five of the institution’s staff members had already been suspended, while four acclaimed students had been arrested over an uncovered certificate forgery and document falsification syndicate.

“Only recently, the management uncovered the syndicate involving some students, non-students, and a few dishonest staff members accused of manipulating academic records in clear disregard of due process and institutional values.

“We have discovered 30 forged original certificates reportedly sold out to prospective buyers.

“The suspects forged National Diploma (ND) results in the name of Kogi State Polytechnic and had the temerity to apply for Higher National Diploma (HND) admission in the same institution using the forged ND results,” he said.

According to him, the fraud was uncovered following intelligence reports and routine verification exercises conducted by the institution’s Admission, ICT, and Security Units.

“These individuals compromised our security arrangements and tampered with the security features on our Statements of Result.”

Ogbo said that they colluded with result processors to prepare results for individuals who had multiple carryovers but refused to sit for their examinations, thereby falsely portraying them as graduates.

“Such criminal acts represent an assault on the credibility and reputation of our institution, and they cannot be allowed to go unpunished,” he said.

The rector assured the general public, stakeholders, and the polytechnic community that the institution’s quality assurance measures and security mechanisms remain fully active and uncompromised.

“We will not relent in our effort to expose and eliminate all forms of misconduct that are capable of denting the hard-earned reputation of Kogi State Polytechnic, Lokoja,” he said.